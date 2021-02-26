Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Teladoc (TDOC), Moderna (MRNA) and Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teladoc (TDOC), Moderna (MRNA) and Nevro Crop (NVRO).

Teladoc (TDOC)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $216.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 66.1% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Tivity Health, and McKesson.

Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $259.25, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Moderna (MRNA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Moderna today and set a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $155.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.67, representing a 6.8% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop today and set a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $162.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 75.7% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Irhythm Technologies.

Nevro Crop has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $205.13, a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

