Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Teladoc (TDOC), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teladoc (TDOC), Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX).

Teladoc (TDOC)

In a report issued on June 11, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Teladoc, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.8% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teladoc with a $177.59 average price target, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

In a report issued on June 11, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flexion Therapeutics, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 27.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Flexion Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.60, a 99.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals on June 12 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $268.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 54.7% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $289.71.

