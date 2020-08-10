Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Teladoc (TDOC) and Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Teladoc (TDOC) and Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA).
Teladoc (TDOC)
Jefferies analyst David Windley maintained a Hold rating on Teladoc on August 5 and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $193.72.
According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Molina Healthcare, and IQVIA Holdings.
Teladoc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $235.20, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)
In a report issued on August 5, Chris Howerton from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.50.
According to TipRanks.com, Howerton is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.4% and a 35.4% success rate. Howerton covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.
Lyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.33.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.