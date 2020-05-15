Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Tecan Group AG (OtherTCHBF) and Argenx Se (ARGX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Tecan Group AG (TCHBF) and Argenx Se (ARGX).

Tecan Group AG (TCHBF)

In a report released yesterday, Oliver Reinberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Tecan Group AG, with a price target of CHF309.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $358.00, equals to its 52-week high of $358.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.8% and a 42.4% success rate. Reinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Grifols SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Tecan Group AG with a $317.44 average price target.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se yesterday and set a price target of EUR160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.3% and a 35.4% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Pharnext SA, and Sanofi.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.19, implying a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

