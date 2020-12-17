Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Crossject SA (OtherCRJTF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Crossject SA (CRJTF).
Sierra Oncology (SRRA)
Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 44.2% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Sierra Oncology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, a 99.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.
Crossject SA (CRJTF)
In a report issued on December 15, Paul de Froment from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crossject SA, with a price target of EUR3.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.96, equals to its 52-week high of $3.96.
According to TipRanks.com, Froment is ranked #2705 out of 7157 analysts.
Crossject SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.39.
