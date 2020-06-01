Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Siemens Healthineers AG (OtherSEMHF) and Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) and Roche Holding AG (RHHVF).

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF)

In a report released yesterday, Veronika Dubajova from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Healthineers AG, with a price target of EUR32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dubajova is ranked #3181 out of 6650 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.71, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR42.00 price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Keyur Parekh maintained a Buy rating on Roche Holding AG today and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $346.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.1% success rate. Parekh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanofi-Aventis Sa, Novartis, and Sanofi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $396.13, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF400.00 price target.

