Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Sesen Bio (SESN) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sesen Bio (SESN) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH).

Sesen Bio (SESN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 49.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sesen Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

