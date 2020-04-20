Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Pharnext SA (OtherPNEXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Pharnext SA (PNEXF).

Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

In a report issued on April 17, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics, with a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.87, close to its 52-week high of $136.98.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 53.5% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seattle Genetics with a $133.00 average price target, implying a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

In a report issued on April 17, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital downgraded Pharnext SA to Hold, with a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.30, equals to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 25.0% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, GeNeuro SA, and Argenx Se.

Pharnext SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.98.

