Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Seagen (SGEN) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Seagen (SGEN) and Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA).

Seagen (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Seagen today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $165.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 59.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seagen with a $194.27 average price target, which is a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $214.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Teva Pharmaceutical. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 55.4% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Viridian Therapeutics, and CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teva Pharmaceutical is a Hold with an average price target of $11.67, representing a 3.3% upside. In a report issued on February 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.