Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Haemonetics (HAE) and Brainsway (BWAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Haemonetics (HAE) and Brainsway (BWAY).

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released today, Martin Auster from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Sarepta Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.69.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Haemonetics (HAE)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Haemonetics, with a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 59.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Haemonetics with a $121.00 average price target, a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Brainsway (BWAY)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 51.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brainsway with a $10.67 average price target, a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.