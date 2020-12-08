Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Bristol Myers (BMY) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST).

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

In a report released yesterday, Tazeen Ahmad from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $151.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Prelude Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sarepta Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $189.18, implying a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $204.00 price target.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report released yesterday, Geoff Meacham from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bristol Myers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.91, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Hold rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 40.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Frequency Therapeutics, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50.

