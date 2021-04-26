Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Rockwell Med (RMTI), Biogen (BIIB) and Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Rockwell Med (RMTI), Biogen (BIIB) and Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD).

Rockwell Med (RMTI)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rockwell Med, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.06, close to its 52-week low of $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 52.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rockwell Med is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

Biogen (BIIB)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Biogen, with a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $262.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.1% and a 42.5% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $304.24, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Prelude Therapeutics and a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.59, close to its 52-week low of $23.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 45.1% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prelude Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.33.

