Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF) and Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Addex Therapeutics (ADXN).

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report released today, Dominic Lunn from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Roche Holding AG, with a price target of CHF350.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $353.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Lunn is ranked #4599 out of 7545 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roche Holding AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $387.24, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on June 2, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a CHF340.00 price target.

Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Addex Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.00, close to its 52-week low of $7.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 45.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addex Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

