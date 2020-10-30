Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Resmed (RMD) and Tricida (TCDA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Resmed (RMD) and Tricida (TCDA).

Resmed (RMD)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Hold rating on Resmed today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $179.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resmed is a Hold with an average price target of $176.25, representing a -2.1% downside. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $165.00 price target.

Tricida (TCDA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Tricida today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.37, close to its 52-week low of $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 41.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tricida with a $19.50 average price target.

