Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Quidel (QDEL) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Quidel (QDEL) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH).
Quidel (QDEL)
Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Hold rating on Quidel yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.95.
According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 83.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.
Quidel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $245.00.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)
Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Zimmer Biomet Holdings today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.30, close to its 52-week high of $165.15.
According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Baxter International, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Zimmer Biomet Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.20, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on December 24, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.
