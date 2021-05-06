Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH), Humanigen (HGEN) and Trevena (TRVN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH), Humanigen (HGEN) and Trevena (TRVN).

Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Prestige Brand Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.10, close to its 52-week high of $47.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 67.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Albertsons Companies.

Prestige Brand Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50.

Humanigen (HGEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Humanigen today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.40.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.8% and a 48.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Sensei Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Humanigen with a $32.33 average price target, a 74.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Trevena (TRVN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Trevena. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 38.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Trevena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

