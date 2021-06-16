Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Pfizer (PFE) and Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Pfizer (PFE) and Mustang Bio (MBIO).

Pfizer (PFE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Luisa Hector maintained a Hold rating on Pfizer on June 14 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hector is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 85.7% success rate. Hector covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Bristol Myers, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pfizer with a $44.00 average price target.

Mustang Bio (MBIO)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Mustang Bio today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 40.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mustang Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50, a 183.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

