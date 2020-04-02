Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Perrigo Company (PRGO), Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Zymeworks (ZYME)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Perrigo Company (PRGO), Arena Pharma (ARNA) and Zymeworks (ZYME).

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger maintained a Hold rating on Perrigo Company today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.44, close to its 52-week low of $40.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Risinger is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 39.9% success rate. Risinger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health Companies, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Perrigo Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.75, implying a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

Arena Pharma (ARNA)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Arena Pharma, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.3% and a 35.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00, implying a 67.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $56.00 price target.

Zymeworks (ZYME)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Zymeworks today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 35.3% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Zymeworks with a $54.00 average price target.

