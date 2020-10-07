Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Penumbra (PEN), Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) and Argenx Se (ARGX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Penumbra (PEN), Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) and Argenx Se (ARGX).

Penumbra (PEN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Penumbra yesterday and set a price target of $253.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is ranked #2631 out of 6976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penumbra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $252.00, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $233.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Eton Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 48.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eton Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00, which is a 133.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Argenx Se (ARGX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Hold rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $272.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 52.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $267.88, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.