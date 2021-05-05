Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and AbbVie (ABBV)
Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) and AbbVie (ABBV).
Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)
Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.71.
According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 43.6% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.
Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.00, representing a 36.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.
See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>
AbbVie (ABBV)
Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained a Hold rating on AbbVie on May 3 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.90, close to its 52-week high of $115.10.
According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Reata Pharmaceuticals, Travere Therapeutics, and Molecular Templates.
Currently, the analyst consensus on AbbVie is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $126.00.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on ABBV: