Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Oxford BioMedica (OtherOXBDF), Novan (NOVN) and Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF), Novan (NOVN) and Aprea Therapeutics (APRE).

Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica today and set a price target of £14.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oxford BioMedica with a $16.25 average price target.

Novan (NOVN)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Novan, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.46, close to its 52-week low of $0.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Hold rating on Aprea Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.81, close to its 52-week low of $21.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 39.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aprea Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.67.

