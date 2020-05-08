Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Orthofix (OFIX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Orthofix (OFIX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX).

Orthofix (OFIX)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 51.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orthofix with a $50.17 average price target.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

JonesTrading analyst Matthew Cross maintained a Buy rating on Aldeyra Therapeutics today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cross is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 34.6% success rate. Cross covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Syros Pharmaceuticals, and Catalyst Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics with a $34.00 average price target.

