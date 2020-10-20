Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) and Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC), Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) and Graybug Vision (GRAY).

Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Oric Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.26.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 52.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oric Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, implying an 81.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC)

Biospecifics Technologies received a Hold rating and an $88.50 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.69, equals to its 52-week high of $88.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biospecifics Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $88.50.

Graybug Vision (GRAY)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Graybug Vision today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.90, close to its 52-week low of $15.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 39.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Graybug Vision has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, implying an 86.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

