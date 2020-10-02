Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Ontrak (OTRK), Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ontrak (OTRK), Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB).

Ontrak (OTRK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Ontrak yesterday and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Livongo Health, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ontrak is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.50, which is a 44.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, Benchmark Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao downgraded Amag Pharmaceuticals to Hold today and set a price target of $13.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 50.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amag Pharmaceuticals with a $11.17 average price target, representing a -13.9% downside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $13.75 price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Selecta Biosciences, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Selecta Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.20, representing a 297.4% upside. In a report issued on September 23, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

