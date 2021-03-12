Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT).

Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oncternal Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oncternal Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Hold rating on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Intercept Pharma received a Hold rating and a $21.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.77, close to its 52-week low of $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 42.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intercept Pharma with a $42.31 average price target, implying a 105.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

