Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX), Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD).

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir reiterated a Hold rating on Onconova Therapeutics today and set a price target of $0.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.29, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 39.1% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Dyadic International, and PDS Biotechnology.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.30, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 36.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33, representing a 100.8% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Clearside Biomedical today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Clearside Biomedical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

