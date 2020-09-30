Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), AngioDynamics (ANGO) and Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL), AngioDynamics (ANGO) and Gilead Sciences (GILD).

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocular Therapeutix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33, an 80.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released yesterday, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AngioDynamics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $14.00 average price target, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Hold rating on Gilead Sciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gilead Sciences with a $80.35 average price target, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

