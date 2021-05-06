Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Neurocrine (NBIX), Lumos Pharma (LUMO) and NuVasive (NUVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Neurocrine (NBIX), Lumos Pharma (LUMO) and NuVasive (NUVA).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.60, close to its 52-week low of $86.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $117.10 average price target, which is a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Lumos Pharma (LUMO)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Lumos Pharma, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.50, close to its 52-week low of $8.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 45.2% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumos Pharma with a $30.67 average price target, a 172.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.16, close to its 52-week high of $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NuVasive with a $76.38 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

