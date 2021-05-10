Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Natera (NTRA) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Natera (NTRA) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX).

Natera (NTRA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant maintained a Buy rating on Natera today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 53.3% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Pacific Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Natera with a $140.86 average price target, representing a 41.9% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

In a report released today, Gary Nachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pacira Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.25, representing a 30.8% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

