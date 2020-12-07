Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Nabriva (NBRV) and Genfit SA (GNFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nabriva (NBRV) and Genfit SA (GNFT).

Nabriva (NBRV)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Nabriva today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.78, close to its 52-week low of $3.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.4% and a 33.9% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nabriva with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genfit SA (GNFT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.39, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genfit SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.