Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Nabriva (NBRV) and Alimera (ALIM)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nabriva (NBRV) and Alimera (ALIM).
Nabriva (NBRV)
H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.
According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 44.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.
Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.
Alimera (ALIM)
In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Alimera, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.58.
According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.50, representing a 163.6% upside. In a report issued on July 7, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.
