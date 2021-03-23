Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Morphosys Ag (MOR), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and 89bio (ETNB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Morphosys Ag (MOR), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) and 89bio (ETNB).

Morphosys Ag (MOR)

Morphosys Ag received a Hold rating from Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 49.4% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Morphosys Ag with a $167.06 average price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

In a report released today, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.11, close to its 52-week high of $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.75, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

89bio (ETNB)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith maintained a Buy rating on 89bio today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and Aclaris Therapeutics.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.00, a 143.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $60.00 price target.

