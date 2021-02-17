Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) and Selecta Biosciences (SELB).

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Monopar Therapeutics Inc yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.38.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 80.6% and a 74.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Monopar Therapeutics Inc with a $25.50 average price target, implying a 161.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Hold rating on Selecta Biosciences today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 62.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Selecta Biosciences with a $6.50 average price target.

