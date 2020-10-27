Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Merck & Company (MRK) and Viewray (VRAY)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Merck & Company (MRK) and Viewray (VRAY).

Merck & Company (MRK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Merck & Company today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 36.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Merck & Company with a $95.82 average price target, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Viewray (VRAY)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Viewray. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 53.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viewray with a $3.65 average price target.

