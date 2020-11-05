Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) and Orthofix (OFIX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) and Orthofix (OFIX).

Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX)

In a report released today, Gbola Amusa from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Meiragtx Holdings, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 51.2% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Meiragtx Holdings with a $35.00 average price target.

Orthofix (OFIX)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Orthofix today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orthofix is a Hold with an average price target of $39.00.

