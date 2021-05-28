Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Medtronic (MDT) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Medtronic (MDT) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND).

Medtronic (MDT)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Medtronic today and set a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $127.24, close to its 52-week high of $132.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 65.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.11.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released today, Tiago Fauth from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fauth has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 23.7% success rate. Fauth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ascendis Pharma with a $191.83 average price target, which is a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

