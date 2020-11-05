Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Vericel (VCEL)

Christine Brown- November 5, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) and Vericel (VCEL).

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila reiterated a Hold rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.49, close to its 52-week high of $137.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 49.8% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $173.13.

Vericel (VCEL)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Vericel today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.71, close to its 52-week high of $22.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vericel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.40, which is a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

