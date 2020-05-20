Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Laboratory (LH), Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Laboratory (LH), Ascendis Pharma (ASND) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS).

Laboratory (LH)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory, with a price target of $244.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $172.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

Laboratory has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $195.45, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $199.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma today and set a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.35, close to its 52-week high of $148.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ChemoCentryx.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.67, representing a 26.2% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Sell rating on Clovis Oncology today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.