Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Keros Therapeutics (KROS), Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) and NuVasive (NUVA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Keros Therapeutics (KROS), Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) and NuVasive (NUVA).

Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

In a report released today, Thomas Smith from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Keros Therapeutics, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.89, close to its 52-week high of $81.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 45.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as CymaBay Therapeutics, Intercept Pharma, and Axcella Health.

Keros Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.67, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Forma Therapeutics Holdings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 69.1% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forma Therapeutics Holdings with a $59.67 average price target, a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

NuVasive (NUVA)

Northland Securities analyst Jason Wittes maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 61.3% success rate. Wittes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Globus Medical.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.22.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.