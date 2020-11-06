Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA).

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Canaccord Genuity analyst William Plovanic maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies today and set a price target of $273.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $235.83, close to its 52-week high of $261.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Plovanic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Plovanic covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Irhythm Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.14, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Hold rating on Global Blood Therapeutics today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Hutchison China MediTech, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $93.43 average price target, representing a 49.7% upside. In a report released today, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Akebia Therapeutics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.49, close to its 52-week low of $2.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 39.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akebia Therapeutics with a $6.71 average price target, implying a 186.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

