Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) and Avrobio (AVRO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) and Avrobio (AVRO).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.37, close to its 52-week low of $35.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.50, implying a 50.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, UBS also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.50 price target.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

In a report released today, Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.72, close to its 52-week low of $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 48.8% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AbCellera Biologics, Castle Biosciences, and Twist Bioscience.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics with a $8.00 average price target, a 100.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report released today, David Lebovitz from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Avrobio, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.79, close to its 52-week low of $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 46.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Avrobio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.75, representing an 113.6% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

