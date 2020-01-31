Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL).
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)
In a report issued on January 29, Myles Minter from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.17.
According to TipRanks.com, Minter is ranked #271 out of 5866 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $70.75 average price target.
Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)
William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.05, close to its 52-week low of $9.40.
According to TipRanks.com, Phipps has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -17.3% and a 30.0% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Kezar Life Sciences.
Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00, a 150.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.
