Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Insulet (PODD), Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Celyad (CYAD)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Insulet (PODD), Sierra Oncology (SRRA) and Celyad (CYAD).

Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Insulet, with a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Organogenesis Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $285.25, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Sierra Oncology today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 50.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sierra Oncology with a $29.00 average price target.

Celyad (CYAD)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Hold rating on Celyad today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.66, close to its 52-week low of $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.2% and a 43.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Celyad has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.