Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Tetraphase (TTPH) and BioDelivery (BDSI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Tetraphase (TTPH) and BioDelivery (BDSI).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -13.5% and a 18.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Springworks Therapeutics, and Bausch Health Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals with a $9.43 average price target, representing a -13.9% downside. In a report issued on March 4, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Tetraphase (TTPH)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Tetraphase. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.48, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 33.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Tetraphase has an analyst consensus of Hold.

BioDelivery (BDSI)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on BioDelivery, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.76, close to its 52-week low of $3.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioDelivery is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

