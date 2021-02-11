Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Incyte (INCY) and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Incyte (INCY) and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA).

Incyte (INCY)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov assigned a Hold rating to Incyte on February 9 and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Incyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.00, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Genocea Biosciences today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 55.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Genocea Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.