Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Immunovant (IMVT), Genfit SA (GNFT) and Sesen Bio (SESN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Immunovant (IMVT), Genfit SA (GNFT) and Sesen Bio (SESN).

Immunovant (IMVT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 59.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Immunovant with a $41.57 average price target, an 85.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genfit SA (GNFT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Genfit SA today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.77, close to its 52-week low of $3.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genfit SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.36.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sesen Bio, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.02, close to its 52-week high of $3.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Trillium Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, and Bicycle Therapeutics.

Sesen Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00, implying a 99.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.