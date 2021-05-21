Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: ImmunoGen (IMGN), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Homology Medicines (FIXX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ImmunoGen (IMGN), SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) and Homology Medicines (FIXX).

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.13, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on SAGE Therapeutics, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 54.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.13, representing a 42.5% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Homology Medicines (FIXX)

In a report released today, Patrick Trucchio from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Homology Medicines, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.33, close to its 52-week low of $6.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 44.2% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Homology Medicines with a $24.80 average price target, which is a 286.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

