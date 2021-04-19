Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Humanigen (HGEN), Regeneron (REGN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Humanigen (HGEN), Regeneron (REGN) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE).

Humanigen (HGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Humanigen today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Humanigen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.80.

Regeneron (REGN)

In a report released today, Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Regeneron, with a price target of $477.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $502.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Regeneron with a $635.60 average price target, which is a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $570.00 price target.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hung from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Hung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 57.9% success rate. Hung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Voyager Therapeutics, and Prelude Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $160.90.

