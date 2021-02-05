Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Humana (HUM), Biogen (BIIB) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Humana (HUM), Biogen (BIIB) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ).

Humana (HUM)

In a report issued on February 3, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Humana, with a price target of $479.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $385.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 69.4% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Humana has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $474.88, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen (BIIB)

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on February 3 and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $267.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Abrahams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Abrahams covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biogen is a Hold with an average price target of $299.25, which is a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

In a report issued on February 3, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 39.3% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jazz Pharmaceuticals with a $174.00 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on JAZZ: