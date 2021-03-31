Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Healthcare Stocks: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), Moderna (MRNA) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP), Moderna (MRNA) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS).

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

Jefferies analyst David Steinberg maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.50, close to its 52-week high of $96.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Bausch Health Companies.

Horizon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.78, which is a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Moderna (MRNA)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Hold rating on Moderna yesterday and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moderna is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $167.82.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Petrone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Haemonetics, Cooper Co, and TELA Bio.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.